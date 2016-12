Looking for something to do on New Year's Eve? There's no shortage.

One of the biggest celebrations will take place in Kelowna Stuart Park, with a New York-style celebration.

It's expected to be packed again this year from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The event is free, and it features live music, skating, loads of games and thousands of cups of free hot chocolate.

Fireworks will cap off the night.

