From Kelowna, with love

A Kelowna city councillor is sharing Kelowna's generosity in India.

Mohini Singh spent her Christmas in Kolkata, where she is visiting orphanages supported by the East Meets West Children's Foundation.

Singh is a director of the Kelowna-based charity and made the journey to visit the children and see how the charity's contributions are being used.

"It is just fantastic," she said from India. "My heart just brims with joy and love to see the children in such good care."

The two homes are called Nvajeevan and Nvavdiganta, and care for about 75 kids.

Singh says the foundation has also paid for life-saving medical procedures on close to 300 children.

As well, it supports a creche – or day care – for 40 children of poor families outside Kolkata.

The money comes from fundraisers in Kelowna, such as the foundation's annual Diwali dinner and others.

The charity was founded in 2008 when a group of local residents came together to save a child from the harsh streets of Kolkata and find her forever family in Canada.

Classes teach the children to read and write in Bengali and English as well as offering fun activities such as drawing, rhymes and dancing.