Kelowna  

Still barred from U.S.A.

Olympic snowboarding champion Ross Rebagliati still cannot get into the United States.

Rebagliati runs a dispensary called Ross’ Gold in Kelowna, and is an open pot user, something that has created complications for travel south despite never being charged with a crime.

He told CTV Vancouver he was last denied entry about four years ago.

"They turned me around with my six-month-old baby and my wife and my dog."

The family was trying to visit Ross’s mother in California. It wasn’t the first time Rebagliati had been turned around at the border.

Immigration lawyer Len Saunders called the whole situation “ridiculous”, but says border agents have the right to deny entry if they believe you’ve ever used illegal drugs.

"Admitting to using marijuana is admitting to using a controlled substance," Saunders told CTV "It's illegal federally."

However there is a workaround. Some people can spend about C$800 on a waiver to gain entry, but it’s only good for a maximum of five years.

"[Rebagliati] has an excellent chance of getting a five-year waiver, but the problem is he'll have to renew it every five years again and again for the rest of his life, unless they change U.S. federal laws," Saunders said.

The waiver can be cancelled at any time should the holder admit to continued marijuana use, the lawyer added.

-with files from CTV Vancouver 

