Kelowna  

Gluhwein for Rotary

While some were elbows-up in local malls battling for Boxing Day deals, an event at St. Hubertus Estate Winery gave families another option on their day off.

The vineyards first glühwein event was held in support of the Kelowna-Capri Rotary Club, raising $437 for the cause.

Adults were able to enjoy the traditional holiday drink, while kids were served spiced apple juice around a wood fire. Hay wagon rides were also provided for a donation. 

Leo Gebert, one of the vineyards owners is happy with turnout, despite the snow and cold temperatures.

“We actually has some new immigrants too, which has never had a hay wagon ride and were totally excited,” he said adding the event will return next year bigger and better.

Gebert is a member of the local Rotary Club, and says some of the money raised will go to the Arion Therapeutic Farm.

