Jokes in support of shelter

Looking for something unique to do this New Year's Eve?

Kelowna Comedy is raising money for Inn from the Cold, the city’s low barrier cold weather shelter.

Some of Kelowna’s top comedic talent will be performing on New Year’s Eve at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge. Tickets are $15, with proceeds going to help those in need.

The show is the brainchild of local comedian Kyle Ferris, who has secured gift certificates from Papa John’s Pizza for the first twenty-odd people through the door.

The show starts at 7 p.m. at 1574 Harvey Ave.

