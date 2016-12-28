Exchange that wood stove

Photo: Contributed

The province’s wood stove exchange program will return for 2017.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has received $7,100 to run the program locally, which offers rebates for those wishing to replace old wood burning stoves with a cleaner models.

The $250 rebate is available on new wood-burning, pellet or natural gas stoves which can reduce emissions by up to 70 per cent.

"The BC Lung Association is pleased to continue partnering with the Ministry of Environment to improve air quality in communities throughout the province through the Provincial Wood Stove Exchange Program,” said Scott McDonald, CEO, BC Lung Association.

“Wood smoke is a major contributor to air pollution and replacing old wood-burning appliances with new, cleaner models is not only beneficial for the environment but also helps reduce impacts to public health."

Last year, almost 600 stoves were exchanged around the province and the goal is to have a similar number exchanged in 2017.