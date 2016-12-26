Menora lit for Hanukkah

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan Jews celebrated the annual lighting of a menorah at Stuart Park in Kelowna, Sunday night.

A crowd of more than 70 people braved the cold for the Hanukkah celebration.

City manager Ron Mattiussi lit the first candle on behalf of the city.

Rabbi Shmuly Hecht led the ceremony.

Chabad Okanagan is hosting celebrations across the Okanagan this year, which started in Vernon on Saturday and continue tonight in Osoyoos, Tuesday in Penticton, Thursday in Salmon Arm, and Friday at Kelowna General Hospital.

Each night, another candle will be lit on the nine-foot menorah at Stuart Park.

The tradition of public menorah lightings began in 1973 and have spread worldwide.

"Hanukkah teaches us that when you light a single candle, without being intimidated from the darkness and difficulties around you, eventually it will prevail, because light is always stronger than darkness," said Hecht.

Chabad Okanagan offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations.

Hanukkah is the Jewish festival of lights, which recalls the victory more than 2,100 years ago of the Jewish people against a ruthless enemy that sought to prohibit religious freedom. Followers celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabra.