city
Sunday, Dec 25
Happy holidays from everyone at Castanet
37815
35299

Kelowna  

Not alone on Christmas

- | Story: 184481

Hundreds lined up in frigid temperatures outside Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna for a hot meal and some companionship on Christmas Day.

Victory Life Fellowship (VLF) hosted its 13th Annual Christmas Dinner, cooked by chef Jeremy Luypen and members of the Okanagan Chefs Association.

"Our whole premise for this event is that no one should spend Christmas alone. There's no registration required, no criteria, just come and show up," said event organizer Colleen McCallum. 

The event draws about 400 people from all walks of life, who are treated to a hot turkey dinner with all the trimmings and mounds of chocolatey desserts.

"We like to treat them like they're at our home having Christmas with us. We serve them at their table. The chefs this year made us gravy from scratch. There's cranberries, turkey, there's stuffing, there's mixed vegetables and dessert at the end as well," McCallum said.

VLF pastor Dieter Tripke attended with his family including his four-month-old grandson, Osker.

There were 130 volunteers and more showed up at the back door during the dinner.

"At this event we have many volunteers that also do not want to spend Christmas by themselves and they want to give of themselves at this time of year. They have tremendous hearts," he said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


31570


Real Estate
2455650
240 Wade Avenue West
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$189,000
more details


37339


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Kelowna SPCA >


36634


35707


Ryanair’s honest Christmas commercial

Ryanair’s honest Christmas commercial

Must Watch
Shuddering at the thoughts of spending another Christmas break at home?
mischa_barton_was_glad_to_be_kicked_off_u.s._dancing_show.jpg
Mischa Barton was ‘glad to be kicked off’ U.S. dancing show
Showbiz
Mischa Barton was "so glad" to be eliminated from...
Guy Uses Microsoft Paint to draw realistic Santa
Guy Uses Microsoft Paint to draw realistic Santa
Must Watch
Remember, talent, not tools, makes you a good artist.
gwen_stefani_and_blake_shelton_get_cooking_for_christmas.jpg
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get cooking for Christmas
Music
Gwen Stefani is teaching Blake Shelton all about her family's...
Horoscope
Christmas horoscope
Horoscopes
Overview for all signs: Dec. 25-31 Many are feeling optimistic...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35926