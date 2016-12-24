city
Quite the year for Kelowna

It's been a big year for Kelowna.

The City recently released their annual Year in Review report detailing the progress Kelowna has seen.

Council saw 900 development applications throughout the year and issued 7,400 construction permits, at a value of $505 million.

The city laid 13 kilometres of dark fibre, providing fast internet and connections to four new customers. This brings in a monthly revenue of $7,000 to the city.

Kelowna International Airport saw a record 1.7 million people pass through its doors, 100,000 more than last year. Sam Samaddar, airport director, expects a three per cent growth in 2017.

The City acquired the Shadow Ridge Golf Course as well, for a future expansion of the airport.

The City distributed $563,000 in community building grants to various organizations, people and events.

Several infrastructure projects were completed in 2016 as well. Phase 1 and 2 of Rutland Centennial Park were finished, along with the Ethel Street Active Transportation Corridor, from Bernard Avenue to Cawston Avenue.

The Bulman Road to UBCO bike connection was completed, along with bike lanes on K.L.O. Road and Rose Avenue.

