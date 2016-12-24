Not delivered but dumped

Photo: Ben Boschman Pile of dumped flyers.

Two weeks ago, the owners of Kelowna's Lakehouse Home Store used Canada Post to deliver flyers advertising their holiday sale, at a cost of 18 cents per flyer.

Thousands of those flyers, still packed in boxes, ended up dumped on a West Kelowna driveway Saturday morning.

Glenn, the owner of the West Kelowna home, showed up at his house, which is currently under construction, at 9 a.m. and found the flyers, along with various other garbage.

Livid, he packed the trash into his truck and drove to the Lakehouse, looking for answers. Owner Ben Boschman had none.

Boschman used Canada Post's 'Precision Targeter' service to deliver the flyers, which allows a small business to target the neighbourhoods their advertising is sent to by geography and demographics.

He says this is a very expensive way to deliver a flyer, but the supposed specific targeting can prove worth it.

“With our help, you can get the best response rates by targeting the right audience,” Canada Post's website claims.

Boschman says at least six boxes, containing 450 flyers each, did not make it their intended audience.

“We're supposed to trust Canada Post,” Boschman said. “That's why you pay that premium.”

Each box has a label that can identify where their intended location was, but those have disappeared.

“Somebody took a box cutter and literally cut those pieces out of each box that would provide any evidence of exactly which postal walk these are from,” Boschman said.

“Small businesses are supposed to rely on services like Canada Post, and it just really, really pisses me off.”

Canada Post did not respond Saturday to Castanet's request for a comment on the incident.

Boschman plans to contact Canada Post after the Christmas weekend, but he's concerned he'll have to swim through red tape to get an answer.

And the sale he was advertising in the flyers ends today.