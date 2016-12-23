Kelowna  

Free hugs for all

- | Story: 184421

For those looking for a post-Christmas pick-me-up, or just a little human connection, a group of people will be dishing out free hugs at the Sails in downtown Kelowna on Boxing Day.

The event, running for the seventh year this weekend, began as a way to honour the memory of Wayne Cobb, a man who was killed when he hit a deer while riding his motorcycle.

"Each and every year there is a story of someone who needs a hug whether it is a widower who hasn't had a hug or healthy physical touch in nine months, someone who is stuck in depression, those with anxiety who avoid family or those living on our Kelowna streets or shelters who come with smiles, appreciation and stories of how the hug line has allowed them to feel love,” said organizer Angie Clowry.

The hugs will begin at noon and everyone is welcome to join in and bring their own 'free hugs' sign. 

Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


