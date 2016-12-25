Oh, Christmas tree!

Photo: Shawn Talbot

The best way to spread Christmas cheer may be singing loud for all to hear.

However, the best way to spread Christmas wonder may be lighting up a Christmas tree where no one expects one.

That’s just what Kelowna resident Shawn Talbot and his girlfriend Roxanne Krause did a few days ago. The festive moment was captured in a beautiful photograph.

“We were just sitting on the couch when she said let’s go build a Christmas tree in the forest,” said Talbot.

The couple drove up to the Big White area, then Idabelle Lake, and finally McCulloch Road – where they found the perfect tree, still visible from the road.

They unpacked their lights and a portable generator, then began decorating.

Talbot said the couple lit up the tree and then basked in its holiday warmth for about an hour while driver after driver stopped to admire their work.

“It was right at dusk, so it was very obvious,” he said, adding drivers stopped and stared with surprise and wonder.

“One guy leaned out his window and said: 'That. Is. Spectacular!'”

Krause said the idea was inspired by her love for Christmas. She’s from the Northwest Territories and seeing a lit up tree in the forest was nostalgic.