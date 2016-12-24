A gift for the community

37213

With Christmas just around the corner, some notable names in the community have shared what would top their hypothetical Christmas wish list for the community.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr kept things simple, wishing that “those with more in our community would take the time to help out those with less.”

Dan Albas, MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, is hoping that Canadians who are looking at adoption, look in their own communities.

“Generosity of Canadians is enormous,” he said. “We see a lot of adoptions internationally, and that's extremely important, but if I did have a wish, it's that if people were to look a little closer to home, there's lots of boys and girls who need loving homes.”

Affordable housing topped the Christmas list of Randy Benson, executive director of Kelowna's Gospel Mission.

“Our biggest challenge is finding affordable housing for people who are staying here, so I think that would be one that most of my staff would agree would be top of our list,” said Benson. “We need affordable, we need subsidized, we need supportive. It's just that the inventory's so low that people get stuck at the shelter who otherwise would be ready to be housed if we could find a place for them.”

For Jeff Carlisle, fire chief at the Kelowna Fire Department, he would like to see Kelowna become the safest city in the world.

“I would like to give the community the gift of having enough protective services and programs to keep our community safe,” he said. “Particularly the opioid crisis because, to me, thats an epidemic in B.C., and it's really touching the community in the Okanagan, in Kelowna and West Kelowna.”

Norm Letnick, MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, said he'd like to see more primary healthcare access for those in the Central Okanagan.

“My hope for 2017 is that the work of our local divisions of family practice along with the Ministry of Health and doctors, nurses and others is realized in more access to primary care for our citizens in the Central Okanagan,” he said.

Tom Dyas, president of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, wished for economic growth. 

"We want to see solid economic growth for all businesses in Kelowna," he said. "We wish these businesses can experience a balance between robust development and a healthy quality of life."

Finally, Chris Mazurkewich, CEO for Interior Health, wished for good health for patients in the Okanagan. 

“Every day of the year we wish for the good health and well-being of Interior Health’s patients, residents, clients, staff, physicians and volunteers,” he said in an email. “Over the holiday season, our greatest wish is that good health and wellness continues for all.”

 

