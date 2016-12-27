How bright is too bright?

Street lights have flooded a resident's homes on Mitchell Road.

Valerie Minor has lived in the neighbourhood for 20 years, but extremely bright street lights have invaded her home for the past year.

"These lights are on from dawn all the way until 11:00 p.m. at night, destroying the beauty and natural environment that was once apart my home," Minor said. "I used to be able to sit in my hot tub and enjoy the stars, but I can't do that anymore."

Minor says her request is simple.

"I think we would feel like we are cared for if the lights were off around nine at night, I don't think that's asking for too much."

Minor has reached out to School District 23, as well as the City of Kelowna bylaw office, but they have yet to get back to her.

Tom Wilson, communications supervisor with the City of Kelowna, says the city will listen to Minor's concerns