37865

Kelowna  

Record travellers at YLW

- | Story: 184330

A record number of people passed through the Kelowna International Airport this year.

Airport director Sam Samaddar says there are a number of reasons that the airport saw about 1.7 million passengers.

"The ski industry brings so many people through the city. They want to experience our champagne powder," he said. "We saw that continue to grow through the summer and we are seeing record traffic, of course, in the winter as well."

In 2015, the airport saw 1.6 million passengers. With the significant increase this year, Samaddar expects to see a growth of people passing through in 2017.

"We expect to see a growth of about three per cent in this coming year," he said.

The reason for this increase, he says, is in large part due to the development with the partnership between airline stakeholders services through Vancouver and Toronto.

"The weaker Canadian dollar has caused Canadians to travel east-west as opposed to north-south," Samaddar adds.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


38018


37527
Real Estate
2904441
942 Hewetson Avenue
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,625,000
more details
35993


37528


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kim
Kim Kelowna SPCA >


38017


34836


thetango-christmascomics-1220201663

The best Christmas comics around the web

Galleries
Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to get into the Christmas spirit than with this bunch of funny festive cartoons!
thetango-christmascomics-1220201673
The best Christmas comics around the web
Galleries
Some are random, some are dark, and some are totally relatable,
The fastest Chess game
The fastest Chess game
Must Watch
Pretty sure I could play I much quicker game against either of...
prince_harry_my_mothers_death_is_difficult_to_think_about.jpg
Prince Harry: ‘My mother’s death is difficult to think about’
Showbiz
Prince Harry is still struggling to come to terms with the death...
Making a 3D printed gingerbread house
Making a 3D printed gingerbread house
Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34166