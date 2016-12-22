Record travellers at YLW

A record number of people passed through the Kelowna International Airport this year.

Airport director Sam Samaddar says there are a number of reasons that the airport saw about 1.7 million passengers.

"The ski industry brings so many people through the city. They want to experience our champagne powder," he said. "We saw that continue to grow through the summer and we are seeing record traffic, of course, in the winter as well."

In 2015, the airport saw 1.6 million passengers. With the significant increase this year, Samaddar expects to see a growth of people passing through in 2017.

"We expect to see a growth of about three per cent in this coming year," he said.

The reason for this increase, he says, is in large part due to the development with the partnership between airline stakeholders services through Vancouver and Toronto.

"The weaker Canadian dollar has caused Canadians to travel east-west as opposed to north-south," Samaddar adds.