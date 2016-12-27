Red Bull at Big White

Kelowna cinematographer Harrison Mendel has directed a new video just launched on red bull.com.

It features some of the world's best mountain bikers shredding a new "mega course" at Big White Ski Resort.



Called Rhythm, as is the course, the video features pro riders Bas van Steenbergen, Brett Rheeder, Carson Storch, Ryan 'R-Dogg' Howard, Mitch Ropelato and Thomas Vanderham.

The track will become an official downhill mountain biking trail in the spring, after Big White's winter season.

"This is something that is so cool about this project. Usually, we have to tear things down or keep them a secret, so it's super cool to see that people will be able to go ride this trail! It'll be toned down a little bit, but the general flow and options of gaps will stay the same," van Steenbergen told Red Bull.

Mendel specializes in mountain biking action video, and has directed several in the region that are viewable on his website.

"Inviting a bunch of friends to come ride it with me was awesome, we had an unreal crew!" van Steenbergen added.