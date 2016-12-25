city
Sunday, Dec 25
Happy holidays from everyone at Castanet
Kelowna  

Chip it, don't chuck it

Story: 184322

When you take down your Christmas tree after the holidays, chip it, don't chuck it.

That's the environmental message from the regional district waste reduction office.

“You can give your tree another life after the holidays by dropping it off at any one of the convenient Chip It locations,” says Waste Reduction Facilitator Rae Stewart.

"Your tree will then be chipped down and composted into a nutrient rich soil enhancer called GlenGrow. It’s perfect for top dressing your lawn, landscaping, mixing in your vegetable garden and is available at various locations around the area including the Glenmore landfill in the spring.” 

If you don’t want to haul your tree to a drop-off location, you can cut it down and put the pieces in your yard waste cart for pick up once yard waste collection resumes March 1. Keep in mind the prunings need to be no bigger than five centimetres in diameter and less than one metre long.

Remove all decorations and tinsel before recycling your tree.

Drop-off locations Dec. 26-Jan. 31 are:

  • Ben Lee Park (parking lot at Houghton Road)
  • Cook Road Boat Launch (parking lot)
  • Glenmore Landfill 
  • Westside Residential waste disposal and recycling centre (Asquith Road)
  • Jack Seaton Park (1950 Camp Road, Lake Country)

Peachland Fire Rescue is doing a Christmas Tree chipping fundraiser by donation Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Peachland Community Centre. For a minimum $5 donation, they'll even come pick it up. Call 250-767-2841.

Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
