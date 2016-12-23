37213
Kelowna  

No need to be alone

No one should spend Christmas alone.

That's the message behind Victory Life Fellowship's 13th annual Christmas Day Dinner at Parkinson Recreation Centre.

The Kelowna event gets underway at 5 p.m. and includes a sit-down turkey dinner, gifts for children and youth, 200 food gift bags, door prizes, music and entertainment.

And it's all free. No registration is required, just show up – first come, first served.

“Our desire is that no one should spend Christmas alone," said Pastor Diana Tripke. 

“The generosity of businesses and individuals from our community have ensured that people have someplace to enjoy Christmas Day surrounded by others.”

Chef Jeremy Luypen and students in the culinary arts program at Okanagan College will be cooking the turkeys for the event. 

