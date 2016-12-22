37865
$1M boost for UBCO

UBC Okanagan has received more than $1 million in federal grant funding for social sciences and humanities research.

The funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada applies across multiple disciplines. It will support social, cultural, economic, sustainability and arts-based research projects.

Award recipients will address a range of questions, from what it means to be kind in middle school, to the interdependence of creative and critical thinking in curriculum development. 

Other research initiatives include: the role of social support systems, policies and practices for temporary migrant agricultural workers; engaging stakeholders to co-create sustainable rural communities; how families living with autism spectrum disorders can engage in safe and active recreation; and how indigenous performance art can contribute to decolonization. 

The research council supports more than 8,000 research projects annually with over $100 million in funding. Of that, UBCO will receive $1.088 million.

“These grants will allow our researchers and students to carry out studies across a range of disciplines and we are very proud of our faculty’s success this year,” Dr. Philip Barker, vice-principal of research at UBC’s Okanagan campus, said in a press release.

“These awards are a strong acknowledgement of the breadth and depth of our research capabilities on the Okanagan campus and demonstrate that our research intensity continues to expand."

Fourteen UBC Okanagan researchers from the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Health and Social Development, Faculty of Management, and the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences will share the grants.

