A cooler winter to come

Photo: File photo

Despite the Okanagan feeling like it's been in the depths of winter for the past couple of weeks, winter officially arrived Wednesday. And while a strong El Nino weather pattern kept things warmer than normal last year, this winter is expected to remain cooler.

Ross Macdonald, meteorologist with Environment Canada, says they expect temperatures closer to average this year, which means quite a bit colder than last year.

“The most recent cold snap is readily apparent with that,” Macdonald said.

While meteorologists have trouble predicting long term precipitation, it looks like there will be little snowfall in the more immediate future, which will be good for holiday travellers.

“It's actually going to be an OK kind of weekend for people to travel and get around to visit everybody,” said Macdonald.

A high of 4 C is expected Thursday, with temperatures falling to just below freezing into the weekend.

There may be a few flurries Saturday afternoon, dissipating by Christmas Eve.

By Christmas Day, Macdonald says he expects a high of – 4 C.

“It'll be dry and should be fairly pleasant, and that goes right across most of the province,” he said. “In terms of travelling on Christmas Day it should be quite nice.”