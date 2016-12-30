No. 2: A deadly crisis

Castanet is counting down the top stories of 2016. We'll count down the top 10 to Dec. 31 and feature our newsmaker of the year on Jan. 1.

Today is No. 2 - The deadly fentanyl crisis

No drug has killed so many people, so fast, as fentanyl.

A drug developed in 1960, and still used today as a surgical anesthetic, used as an opioid in combination with other drugs, it has extremely dangerous consequences.

Up to 60 per cent of all drug overdoses are attributed to fentanyl. In November alone, 128 people around the province died from ODs. The previous high for a single month was 82, in January of this year.

In the Central Okanagan, 40 people have died as a result of overdoses, more than double the 19 from 2015. Using the 60 per cent ratio, fentanyl is responsible for about 24 of those.

Despite warnings from the Coroner's Office and health practitioners of the deadly consequences, people continue to unknowingly use fentanyl, as it is cut into other street drugs.

And people continue to die.

It's not just addicts who are being affected, it's weekend recreational users and kids trying drugs for the first time.

A Kamloops man died in a Kelowna hotel room while using the drug with friends following a wedding reception.

As deaths continue to rise, there have been calls from every corner for the province to do something.

Safe injection sites are being looked at for cities across the province. Interior Health has proposed a site on Leon Avenue that has some business owners in the neighbourhood angry and nervous.

Interior Health, along with the Living Positive Resource Centre has opened an OD prevention site at the former Kelowna Health building on Ellis Street. A second site next to the Living Positive Resource Centre on Asher Road was scuttled following outrage from at least one neighbouring tenant.

Vancouver city council has gone so far as to improve a small tax increase to support front-line service providers, including firefighters, who have been dealing with multiple overdoses per day. Naloxone kits, which can revive drug users who have overdosed on opioids, are now widely available.

But, with Alberta ready to pass tougher laws around pill presses, there are fears more fentanyl production operations will spill into B.C.

One alleged operation was shut down in West Kelowna earlier this year.

Regardless of how people feel about drug use, it appears fentanyl is here to stay – and the affect on taxpayers could be significant.