37392
35208

Kelowna  

No. 2: A deadly crisis

- | Story: 184089

Castanet is counting down the top stories of 2016. We'll count down the top 10 to Dec. 31 and feature our newsmaker of the year on Jan. 1.

Today is No. 2 - The deadly fentanyl crisis

No drug has killed so many people, so fast, as fentanyl.

A drug developed in 1960, and still used today as a surgical anesthetic, used as an opioid in combination with other drugs, it has extremely dangerous consequences.

Up to 60 per cent of all drug overdoses are attributed to fentanyl. In November alone, 128 people around the province died from ODs. The previous high for a single month was 82, in January of this year.

In the Central Okanagan, 40 people have died as a result of overdoses, more than double the 19 from 2015. Using the 60 per cent ratio, fentanyl is responsible for about 24 of those.

Despite warnings from the Coroner's Office and health practitioners of the deadly consequences, people continue to unknowingly use fentanyl, as it is cut into other street drugs.

And people continue to die.

It's not just addicts who are being affected, it's weekend recreational users and kids trying drugs for the first time.

A Kamloops man died in a Kelowna hotel room while using the drug with friends following a wedding reception.

As deaths continue to rise, there have been calls from every corner for the province to do something.

Safe injection sites are being looked at for cities across the province. Interior Health has proposed a site on Leon Avenue that has some business owners in the neighbourhood angry and nervous.

Interior Health, along with the Living Positive Resource Centre has opened an OD prevention site at the former Kelowna Health building on Ellis Street. A second site next to the Living Positive Resource Centre on Asher Road was scuttled following outrage from at least one neighbouring tenant.

Vancouver city council has gone so far as to improve a small tax increase to support front-line service providers, including firefighters, who have been dealing with multiple overdoses per day. Naloxone kits, which can revive drug users who have overdosed on opioids, are now widely available.

But, with Alberta ready to pass tougher laws around pill presses, there are fears more fentanyl production operations will spill into B.C.

One alleged operation was shut down in West Kelowna earlier this year. 

Regardless of how people feel about drug use, it appears fentanyl is here to stay – and the affect on taxpayers could be significant.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


38018


Real Estate
2920535
153-1288 Water Street
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$199,900
more details
37143


37671


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kim
Kim Kelowna SPCA >


38017


37665


thetango-dailydose-1229201644

Daily Dose – December 30, 2016

Daily Dose
Chuck Norris would crush this gallery if given the opportunity.
thetango-dailydose-1229201659
Daily Dose – December 30, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
There’s no work stoppage for this gallery!
pink_is_a_new_mom.jpg
Pink is a new mom
Music
Pink had a Christmas bonus after giving birth to her second child...
thetango-kendall-1229201621
Man photoshops himself into pictures of Kendall Jenner
Galleries
Few people can get close to Kendall Jenner, but Kirby is no...
thetango-kendall-1229201631
Man photoshops himself into pictures of Kendall Jenner (2)
Galleries
It’s amazing how good Kirby’s digital manipulation...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
33629