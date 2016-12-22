No. 10: Strike hit 1,000s

Castanet is counting down the top stories of 2016. We'll count down the top 10 to Dec. 31 and feature our newsmaker of the year on Jan. 1.

Today is No. 10 – a transit strike that caused chaos and uncertainty for those who rely on buses.

Public transit in the Central Okanagan screeched to a halt this year.

Transit workers hit the picket lines Nov. 10, creating a transportation nightmare for many.

“None of our drivers wanted to be on strike – it's not that we wanted to strike, it's just that we had no choice,” one driver told Castanet.

Those in Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Peachland who rely on public transit scrambled for alternate transportation.

“I am a senior with no transportation options other than transit,” said Les Beaven.

“To pick up groceries and prescriptions, I am going to try and go retro and hitchhike. I hope the public that have cars will help out during this terrible time and help us.”

With nowhere else to go, they turned to the City of Kelowna for help, inundating councillors with pleas for help

But the city said it had little control over the situation.

“Mobility for our residents is a necessity, but Kelowna City Council does not have the authority to deem transit an essential service, nor can it order drivers back to work or appoint a mediator,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

However, the city was credited with helping to bring about a deal after the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722 voted on Nov. 23 to accept First Canada’s offer.

Just over 60 per cent of striking employees agreed to the offer from operator First Canada – with 108 saying yes and 69 saying no.

The details of the contract have not been disclosed, but wage equality for different sized buses was reportedly a main part of the deal. A one per cent raise in the first year, followed by a 0.75 per cent raise the following year was also reportedly included.

The contract will remain in effect until 2019.

“We'll be back at this again in 2 1/2 years,” one driver said.