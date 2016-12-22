37865

Kelowna  

No. 10: Strike hit 1,000s

- | Story: 184084

Castanet is counting down the top stories of 2016. We'll count down the top 10 to Dec. 31 and feature our newsmaker of the year on Jan. 1.

Today is No. 10 – a transit strike that caused chaos and uncertainty for those who rely on buses.

Public transit in the Central Okanagan screeched to a halt this year.

Transit workers hit the picket lines Nov. 10, creating a transportation nightmare for many.

“None of our drivers wanted to be on strike – it's not that we wanted to strike, it's just that we had no choice,” one driver told Castanet. 

Those in Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Peachland who rely on public transit scrambled for alternate transportation.

“I am a senior with no transportation options other than transit,” said Les Beaven.

“To pick up groceries and prescriptions, I am going to try and go retro and hitchhike. I hope the public that have cars will help out during this terrible time and help us.”

With nowhere else to go, they turned to the City of Kelowna for help, inundating councillors with pleas for help 

But the city said it had little control over the situation.

“Mobility for our residents is a necessity, but Kelowna City Council does not have the authority to deem transit an essential service, nor can it order drivers back to work or appoint a mediator,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

However, the city was credited with helping to bring about a deal after the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722 voted on Nov. 23 to accept First Canada’s offer.

Just over 60 per cent of striking employees agreed to the offer from operator First Canada – with 108 saying yes and 69 saying no.

The details of the contract have not been disclosed, but wage equality for different sized buses was reportedly a main part of the deal. A one per cent raise in the first year, followed by a 0.75 per cent raise the following year was also reportedly included.

The contract will remain in effect until 2019.

“We'll be back at this again in 2 1/2 years,” one driver said.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

37867
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37714


37527
Real Estate
2863657
3645 Carrington
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$349,000
more details


34836


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kim
Kim Kelowna SPCA >


36634


37804


Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
rapper_azealia_banks_suffers_miscarriage.jpg
Rapper Azealia Banks suffers miscarriage
Music
Rapper Azealia Banks has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on...
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Must Watch
Nazar, Portugal is renowned for having some of the biggest...
thetango-bestofseven-1220201662
Best of Seven – Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Galleries
It’s that time of year when everyone’s trying to bust...
If retailers were like Google
If retailers were like Google
Must Watch
This is a great analogy of ad tracking
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
33516