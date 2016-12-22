United Way on target

37865
Halfway through their fundraising campaign, the Central and South Okanagan/Similkameen United Way has just surpassed the halfway mark in donations.

The United Way campaign has reached 51 per cent of its goal and, while the campaign runs until the end of January, organizers stress you only have two weeks until the Dec. 31 tax deadline.

This year, the United Way’s goal is to invest $1.47 million in more than 40 charities in 22 different communities throughout the region.

This includes programs and initiatives that address food security, mental wellness, housing stability and moving the needle on poverty in our communities.

Other programs support the emotional and physical needs of children and youth, and connecting families and seniors to community resources to avoid isolation and encourage community engagement.

“We’re pleased with the campaign progress to date but can’t stress enough the significant impact that can be realized if we reach the goal,” says Ian Gerbrandt, interim executive director of United Way CSO.

“The needs are great and complex as we look to address poverty and homelessness in our communities. It’s critical we reach our goals to make an impact on these issues and change lives for the better.”

This year, the United Way will reach almost 85,000 people with a diverse range of services, but they need your help to change lives locally and make a real difference.

It’s not too late to donate. Giving is easy and can be done online, in-person, by phone or through your workplace campaign.

Go to the United Way CSO's website for more information, or call 250-860-2356 (or 1-855-232-1321 outside Kelowna/West Kelowna). Drop off donations at 202 – 1456 St. Paul St., Kelowna.

