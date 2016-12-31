No. 1: Crash killed 4

37392
Castanet is counting down the top stories of 2016. We'll count down the top 10 to Dec. 31 and feature our newsmaker of the year on Jan. 1.

Today is No. 1 - the plane crash that killed a former Alberta premier and three others.

Minutes after taking off from Kelowna airport, a small plane carrying former Alberta premier Jim Prentice and three others disappeared from radar.

Emergency crews scouring the woods near Lake Country found the wreckage about midnight, hours after the Cessna Citation plunged 7,000 feet.

There were no survivors.

Calgary optometrist Ken Gellatly – who was father-in-law of one of Prentice's daughters – pilot Jim Kruk, and Calgary businessman Sheldon Reid were also killed when the Cessna plummeted.

The plane had carried the passengers to Kelowna earlier in the day Oct. 13, where Prentice had reportedly played a round of golf. 

It departed Kelowna at 9:32 p.m. that night on its way back to Springbank, Alta. However, five minutes after takeoff, it's blip on the radar disappeared.

Tributes flooded in from across the country for Prentice, who was remembered as a tireless worker with deep convictions, as well as a strong family man. He was perhaps best known politically for his work as aboriginal affairs minister.

While there have been several theories put forward about the cause of the crash, there are still no definitive answers. The Transportation Safety Board has not yet finished its investigation into the crash. 

Wreckage from the plane, which was owned by Calgary-based Norjet, was loaded onto trucks and transported to the TSB facility in Richmond, where investigators have been examining the pieces.

Complicating the investigation is there was no flight data recorder – also known as a black box – on board the plane.

After the crash, the TSB renewed its call for cockpit voice recorders and flight data recorders on all aircraft.

