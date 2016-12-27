No. 5: Family kidnapped

Castanet is counting down the top stories of 2016. We'll count down the top 10 to Dec. 31 and feature our newsmaker of the year on Jan. 1.

Today is No. 5 – a West Kelowna couple escapes a near-death experience in Mexico.

A West Kelowna couple's 2016 vacation to Mexico turned into a nightmare.

Jessica and Trevor Aitken travelled to Mazatlán to surprise Trevor’s parents, who were vacationing in a gated community condo. Instead of returning with pleasant memories, they were kidnapped, robbed, held at gunpoint and left begging for their lives.

On March 20, the couple took off with Trevor’s parents in their Jeep Grand Cherokee to El Quelite, a well-known day-trip for tourists, located about 40 kilometres outside of Mazatlán.

“We were driving and our friends were a couple of cars ahead of us, when a Rav4 cut us off,” Trevor told Castanet.

“They blocked the road, there was nowhere to go, there was a ditch on either side. Then four armed men with assault rifles and bulletproof vests jumped out. They started banging on the windows and pointing guns at us.”

Trevor and his father were dragged from the vehicle.

“They forced us into their vehicle, threw us in the back seat. Jess and my mom were left in our vehicle and two men stayed with them. Then the Jeep took off and we followed in the Rav4.”

“They drove us into a field, and let Jess and my mom get out of my dad’s vehicle and they put them in the vehicle with us. Two of them took off in the Jeep, we think they wanted the Jeep,” Trevor said.

Trevor said he was forced to the ground on his knees with a gun pressed to the back of his head.

Jessica began praying and begging the gunmen to release her husband. Then, as abruptly as it began, it was over. The gunmen released them at the side of the highway.

The story sparked discussion among Castanet readers about just how safe it is to travel to Mexico.

In a follow-up poll, more than 6,500 votes were cast on whether people feel safe travelling to Mexico. The answers were divided – with about half saying always or sometimes and the rest saying rarely or only at a resort.