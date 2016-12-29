No. 3: A royal treat

Castanet is counting down the top stories of 2016. We'll count down the top 10 to Dec. 31 and feature our newsmaker of the year on Jan. 1.

Today is No. 3 – the Central Okanagan was treated to a brief glimpse of royalty.

Royalty doesn't come to the Okanagan very often.

But when the occasion arises, it causes quite a stir.

Such was the case Sept. 27 when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a brief, but exciting stop in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Royal fever hasn't hit the city since 1986 when Princess Diana and Prince Charles stopped by after visiting Expo 86 in Vancouver.

That star that day was the princess, with people lining up in City Park for hours to get a glimpse.

It was much the same this time as people waited up to four hours, at both UBC Okanagan and Mission Hill Winery to see the royal couple walk past.

And people came from all over the Okanagan for a peek.

Ray Folland and his 13-year-old daughter Sarah drove from nearby Lumby to see the royal couple. Both said they wanted to see the man who would one day be king.

"Hopefully, in my lifetime he will be king – and it would be nice to see him before that," said Folland, 61.

Following a ceremony at UBCO, Prince William and Kate Middleton spent a moment with Okanagan elder Valerie Baptiste.

“I let them know my grandfather and grandmother met the Queen on May 6, 1971 in Penticton,” Baptiste told Castanet.

“They said they were honoured to meet me and that they knew the Queen had met my grandparents. They said they would be back again and they were glad they met me. When they were shaking my hand, my knees were shaking. I told the Duchess she was so beautiful.”

The royals also watched the women's volleyball team in the UBC Okanagan gym and received commemorative Okanagan Heat jerseys with "Cambridge" emblazoned on the back, as well as teddy bears for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“They asked me about my trip to Rio and competing in the Paralympics,” said Jennifer Oaks, UBCO Heat athlete and paralympian. “They told me they were impressed I got back on court so quickly after my accident. They were so kind.”

It was much the same at Mission Hill Winery where the royal couple sampled some Okanagan cuisine and wine.

"Weather, food, wine - what more could you want," said the Duke of Cambridge, who attended the Taste of British Columbia Festival.

Chef David Hawksworth said William complimented him on the flavours and aromas in the Yuzu Koshu Shuswap Watermelon salad, which included B.C. Dungeness crab and locally grown mint

The royal visit grabbed worldwide headlines, coverage Tourism Kelowna hopes will help promote the region as a place people want to visit a well.