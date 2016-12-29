37815
34523

Kelowna  

No. 3: A royal treat

- | Story: 183940

Castanet is counting down the top stories of 2016. We'll count down the top 10 to Dec. 31 and feature our newsmaker of the year on Jan. 1.

Today is No. 3 – the Central Okanagan was treated to a brief glimpse of royalty.

Royalty doesn't come to the Okanagan very often.

But when the occasion arises, it causes quite a stir.

Such was the case Sept. 27 when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a brief, but exciting stop in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Royal fever hasn't hit the city since 1986 when Princess Diana and Prince Charles stopped by after visiting Expo 86 in Vancouver.

That star that day was the princess, with people lining up in City Park for hours to get a glimpse.

It was much the same this time as people waited up to four hours, at both UBC Okanagan and Mission Hill Winery to see the royal couple walk past.

And people came from all over the Okanagan for a peek.

Ray Folland and his 13-year-old daughter Sarah drove from nearby Lumby to see the royal couple. Both said they wanted to see the man who would one day be king.

"Hopefully, in my lifetime he will be king – and it would be nice to see him before that," said Folland, 61.

Following a ceremony at UBCO, Prince William and Kate Middleton spent a moment with Okanagan elder Valerie Baptiste.

“I let them know my grandfather and grandmother met the Queen on May 6, 1971 in Penticton,” Baptiste told Castanet.

“They said they were honoured to meet me and that they knew the Queen had met my grandparents. They said they would be back again and they were glad they met me. When they were shaking my hand, my knees were shaking. I told the Duchess she was so beautiful.”

The royals also watched the women's volleyball team in the UBC Okanagan gym and received commemorative Okanagan Heat jerseys with "Cambridge" emblazoned on the back, as well as teddy bears for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“They asked me about my trip to Rio and competing in the Paralympics,” said Jennifer Oaks, UBCO Heat athlete and paralympian. “They told me they were impressed I got back on court so quickly after my accident. They were so kind.”

It was much the same at Mission Hill Winery where the royal couple sampled some Okanagan cuisine and wine.

"Weather, food, wine - what more could you want," said the Duke of Cambridge, who attended the Taste of British Columbia Festival.

Chef David Hawksworth said William complimented him on the flavours and aromas in the Yuzu Koshu Shuswap Watermelon salad, which included B.C. Dungeness crab and locally grown mint

The royal visit grabbed worldwide headlines, coverage Tourism Kelowna hopes will help promote the region as a place people want to visit a well.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


31570


Real Estate
2901305
#406-2040 Springfield Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$458,800
more details
37236


37339


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sable
Sable Kelowna SPCA >


31569


34836


thetango-dailydose-1220201600

Daily Dose – December 29, 2016

Daily Dose
Rock out with today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1220201604
Daily Dose – December 29, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Kick back and relax while viewing!
pamela_anderson_named_petas_person_of_the_year.jpg
Pamela Anderson named PETA’s Person of the Year
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson has been named the 2016 Person of the Year by...
thetango-weirdwednesday-1024201689
Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016
Galleries
A twisted Weird Wednesday awaits you.
thetango-weirdwednesday-1122201676
Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016 (2)
Galleries
For some people, 2017 will be a year to question their fashion,
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
33039