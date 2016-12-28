37815
32838

Kelowna  

No. 4: Sleeping outlawed

- | Story: 183924

Castanet is counting down the top stories of 2016. We'll count down the top 10 to Dec. 31 and feature our newsmaker of the year on Jan. 1.

Today is No. 4 – a city bylaw draws an angry response for both sides.

From a public relations perspective, it wasn't a good end to 2016 for Kelowna city council.

Emotions ran hot on both sides after city council passed a bylaw making it unlawful for people to sit, lay or sleep on city streets any time of day or night.

The previous bylaw, enacted 20 or 30 years ago, outlawed the practice during business hours.

It was part of an overhaul and updating of several bylaws.

Several people Castanet spoke with after the vote said they believed the bylaw was unfair. Many said they would like to see council do something to help these people get off the streets.

That, said Mayor Colin Basran, is what the city is trying to do.

"Yes, in isolation, it might look like, boy that cruel city council is kicking a person while they're down," Mayor Colin Basran said after the initial vote.

"Not recognizing we have hired a social issues manager to come up with a strategy, in partnership with social agencies and committed organizations in our community. Enforcement is one aspect of a multi-faceted strategy to deal with homeless issues."

"This isn't council working without a heart, added Coun. Brad Sieben.

Many in the community didn't buy council's explanation.

Protests sprung up, including a sit-in in front of city hall which, ironically, began at the same time council was giving the bylaw final reading.

"It forces a feeling of shame. Shame not only on ourselves, but on the city," said Leya Stringer.

"So many people are one paycheque away from being homeless. Homelessness is not a choice. These people, don’t want to sleep on the streets in the freezing cold.”

Cliff Turner said homelessness is not a choice.

"Sometimes, events just happen and there isn’t much you can do.”

Feeling the backlash, Basran fired back during an impassioned address in front of city hall.

"I'm sure you can appreciate, in 30 years, a lot has changed, particularly in our downtown. We have a more vibrant downtown that ever, but we also have a larger homeless population and street issues than we've ever had," said Basan.

"We are trying to find a balance s a council between the complaints we are getting from residents and business owners who are saying people are afraid to come into our stores. people are blocking access to our sidewalks, but at the same time, trying to be respectful of the fact there are people on our streets."

He pointed to several programs, including one with the Gospel Mission which provides storage for carts and belonging. He said that program has helped seven people find permanent housing.

