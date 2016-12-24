Kelowna  

No. 8: Death of Ben Lee

Story: 183915

Castanet is counting down the top stories of 2016. We'll count down the top 10 to Dec. 31 and feature our newsmaker of the year on Jan. 1.

Today is No. 8 – Kelowna lost an icon with the passing of Ben Lee.

Kelowna lost a political and community icon in 2016.

Ben Wah Lee, the man affectionately known as 'The Mayor of Rutland,' died on March 20 after a battle with cancer.

He was 86.

Born in Armstrong, Lee was a pillar of the Kelowna and Rutland communities for nearly five decades. He spent 34 years teaching in the Central Okanagan School District before entering politics.

In 1974, he was elected to his first term on council. Lee served the people on council for 24 years.

He served as a regional board director and chair of the regional parks committee for 13 years, and helped secure park land for the public while also promoting multiculturalism.

Following his death, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran called his death a great loss to the community.

"Ben and his wife Joyce represent the epitome of community service, giving countless hours over decades as volunteers for a variety of causes," said Basran.

Ben Lee was a quite, soft-spoken, but tough and effective advocate and leader.

Lee was a founding member of both the Kelowna Multicultural Society and Kelowna Folkfest Committee. Folkfest, an event he was immensely proud of, continues today as one of the staples of Kelowna's Canada Day celebrations.

He served on numerous boards and committees over his lifetime, too many to mention, serving until his death.

In honour of his lifetime of work, the city named Ben Lee Park in is honour in 1996. In 2001, he was given the Freedom of the City.

A private funeral for family and friends was held a week after his death, followed by a public celebration at Ben Lee Park.

"It really is inspiring to sit back and listen to the contributions Ben has made to this community," said MLA Steve Thomson at the celebration of life.

"He has left his legacy on this community, on Kelowna, on the Central Okanagan, and on the province. We should be all very, very thankful and appreciative to everything that he has done."

Ben Lee is survived by his wife, Joyce, and sons, John and Robert.

