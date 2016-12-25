No. 7: Murder-suicide

Castanet is counting down the top stories of 2016. We'll count down the top 10 to Dec. 31 and feature our newsmaker of the year on Jan. 1.

Today is No. 7 – a murder-suicide that shook a West Kelowna neighbourhood.

A West Kelowna neighbourhood was shocked this year by the discovery of two bodies in the woods, with a gun nearby.

The March deaths of Kimberly Ansell, 31, and Marcello Verna, 20, are considered a murder-suicide.

However, friends of Verna called the Castanet newsroom at the time with calls and emails questioning that preliminary finding by the BC Coroners Service.

The bodies were discovered March 2 in a grisly scene near Shannon Lake about 7 a.m. in a forested area just off Shannon Way.

“The autopsy findings have confirmed this tragic event as an isolated incident. Both deceased knew each other and were believed to be involved in a relationship,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release at the time.

Following the RCMP's disclosure that the two were in a relationship, several friends of Ansell's contacted Castanet to dispute that finding.

Ansell is reported to have lived in the area, and Verna was said to be at Ansell's home Tuesday evening.

The final coroners' report has not yet been released.

It wasn’t the only murder case in the Kelowna area this year.

In August, Benjamin Cory Virgint, 35, was found shot to death in his home on Kelowna’s infamous Hein Road.

There have been no arrests in the targeted attack.