Lucky year for lotto winners

Three was a charm for lotto players in Kelowna this year.

The trifecta of players became overnight millionaires – taking home $50 million, $21.9 million and $1 million respectively.

With the highest take, June Bergh claimed her $50-million Lotto Max jackpot in April.

The grandmother said she was overwhelmed by the whole experience – calling it truly “unbelievable.”

“I saw it on the machine and everyone had said I had won, but it was hard to believe I really did.”

Bergh said she plans to share the winnings with her family and take a cruise with her husband of 54 years.

In February, Robert Goertzen checked Castanet and found he was nearly $22 million richer after winning 6/49.

“I clicked on to it and it showed the winning numbers, so I quietly walked into my room and grabbed my wallet where I had my ticket,” said Goertzen, 44.

“I looked at my ticket and looked at the numbers and thought 'oh my gosh they are the same'. Then I thought it couldn't be right, so I checked again and they were the same!”

He jumped up and down in Superstore when he verified the win.

It’s the same location Bergh bought her winning ticket.

Finally, Penny Hand, 51, picked up the new 100X Multiplier scratch-and-win ticket from the Husky Gas station on Edwards Road.

It was $1 million winner.

"This Penny's worth something now," she said.

Hand planned to pay her bills and take some time to figure out her next steps.

The luck also spread elewhere in B.C.: