More park society mess

Photo: Contributed

It seems a new board hasn't set to rest infighting within the Rutland Park Society.

After several months of public bickering, much of the previous board stepped down during a heated meeting in July.

President Todd Sanderson then stepped down, leaving just Wendi Swarbrick on the board.

A new board was elected in October, however, three members of the new board, president Ross Kulak, vice-president Dawn Theissen and secretary David Buckna, have been asked to resign their positions.

In a letter sent to membership, Swarbrick stated resignations were requested, but they were not asked to leave the board entirely.

"The Rutland Park Society is in fact a working corporation and the amount of effort required at this time is considerable and even though these are volunteer positions, they cannot be taken lightly or the level of commitment underestimated. All members of this board must perform their duties in a reasonable and competent manner," Swarbrick said in the letter.

"It has become very clear to our board that neither the president nor the secretary has been able to perform the duties required of their positions."

However, according to Kulak, Thiessen is being asked to leave the board entirely because she is also a board member with the Uptown Rutland Business Association.

A general meeting set for this Thursday is expected to address the matter.

"I think it's going to be a little controversial," said Kulak of the meeting.

"I've already accused Wendi in writing of lying about several issues, and that's going to be brought up at the meeting."

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Rutland Centennial Hall.