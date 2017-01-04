37392
32861

Kelowna  

More park society mess

- | Story: 183616

It seems a new board hasn't set to rest infighting within the Rutland Park Society.

After several months of public bickering, much of the previous board stepped down during a heated meeting in July.

President Todd Sanderson then stepped down, leaving just Wendi Swarbrick on the board.

A new board was elected in October, however, three members of the new board, president Ross Kulak, vice-president Dawn Theissen and secretary David Buckna, have been asked to resign their positions.

In a letter sent to membership, Swarbrick stated resignations were requested, but they were not asked to leave the board entirely.

"The Rutland Park Society is in fact a working corporation and the amount of effort required at this time is considerable and even though these are volunteer positions, they cannot be taken lightly or the level of commitment underestimated. All members of this board must perform their duties in a reasonable and competent manner," Swarbrick said in the letter.

"It has become very clear to our board that neither the president nor the secretary has been able to perform the duties required of their positions."

However, according to Kulak, Thiessen is being asked to leave the board entirely because she is also a board member with the Uptown Rutland Business Association.

A general meeting set for this Thursday is expected to address the matter.

"I think it's going to be a little controversial," said Kulak of the meeting.

"I've already accused Wendi in writing of lying about several issues, and that's going to be brought up at the meeting."

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Rutland Centennial Hall.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


38124


Real Estate
2799897
1678 Carnegie Street
Ron Stettner baths
$496,000
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Angel
Angel Kelowna SPCA >


36634




Incredible chocolate art

Incredible chocolate art

Must Watch
Amaury Guichon is a pastry chef at Jean Philippe Patisserie in Las Vegas and he makes chocolate look as good as it tastes. From...
janet_jackson_welcomes_first_child.jpg
Janet Jackson welcomes first child
Music
R&B superstar Janet Jackson is celebrating 2017 as a...
NBA player shoots underhanded free-throw
NBA player shoots underhanded free-throw
Must Watch
If it looks stupid but works, it ain’t stupid…
Dr. Seuss – Putting Rhymes to Good Use
Dr. Seuss – Putting Rhymes to Good Use
Must Watch
A quick look at the work of the most influential writer in...
thetango-dailydose-0103201788
Daily Dose – January 4, 2017
Daily Dose
We’re breaking all the rules in today’s Daily Dose!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38212