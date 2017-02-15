Robbed on Valentine's Day

Photo: RCMP handout
Police in Kamloops are trying to catch a man who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint.
The Valentine's Day theft happened at McCracken Station Liquor Store on Valleyview Drive at about 9:30 p.m.
The thief picked out a few bottles, walked up to the clerk, then pulled out a silver handgun and demanded cash.
"The clerk gave him some money from the register, and he left the store with the cash and the alcohol," said RCMP in a statement.
"No one was hurt."
The suspect is Caucasian, 40-50 years old, medium to large build with a piercing in his left ear.
He arrived and left in a car but there is no description of the vehicle.
Kamloops RCMP are asking anyone with info to contact them at 250-828-3000 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.