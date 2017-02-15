39413
35303

Kamloops  

Robbed on Valentine's Day

- | Story: 188858

Police in Kamloops are trying to catch a man who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint.

The Valentine's Day theft happened at McCracken Station Liquor Store on Valleyview Drive at about 9:30 p.m.

The thief picked out a few bottles, walked up to the clerk, then pulled out a silver handgun and demanded cash.

"The clerk gave him some money from the register, and he left the store with the cash and the alcohol," said RCMP in a statement. 

"No one was hurt."

The suspect is Caucasian, 40-50 years old, medium to large build with a piercing in his left ear.

He arrived and left in a car but there is no description of the vehicle.

Kamloops RCMP are asking anyone with info to contact them at 250-828-3000 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.    

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kamloops News

38968


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


37590


36599
Real Estate
2954315
P O Box 481
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$223,999
more details
37167


31590


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Monte
Monte Kamloops SPCA >


37651


How magicians trick your brain: The psychology of magic

How magicians trick your brain: The psychology of magic

Must Watch
We know magic tricks aren’t real, yet we continue to be fooled and impressed by them time after time. So how do magicians...
This chill dude will show you how to make a DIY net gun
This chill dude will show you how to make a DIY net gun
Must Watch
Everybody needs a net gun. They’re necessities. Thankfully,
TheTango-DailyDose-0214201721
Daily Dose – February 15, 2017
Daily Dose
Tread lightly going through today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0214201727
Daily Dose – February 15, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Just relax and make yourself comfortable…
alanis_morissette_has_2_million_worth_of_jewelry_stolen_-_report.jpg
Alanis Morissette has $2 million worth of jewelry stolen – report
Music
Musician Alanis Morissette has reportedly lost $2 million worth...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38821