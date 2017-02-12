38866
38402

Kamloops  

Murder charges in death

- | Story: 188646

UPDATE: 10:20 p.m.

Murder charges have been laid in a Kamloops death.

Kamloops RCMP's Serious Crime Unit confirm Stephen George Fraser, 56, of Kamloops, has been charged with second-degree murder in the connection with the death of a 26-year-old male.

The identity of the victim, also from Kamloops, has not been released. 

RCMP continue to investigate the scene of the Saturday night death. 

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night.

Police were called to the 9000 block of Dallas Drive about 9:30 p.m. over reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, they located a male being held down by several witnesses.

The man was taken into custody, and officers then discovered the body of a deceased male who had succumbed to undisclosed injuries.

The death is considered suspicious, Sgt. Darren Michels said in a press release. 

The investigation is now being led by the Kamloops Serious Crime Section, in partnership with the BC Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). 

