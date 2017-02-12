39413
Kamloops  

Homicide in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night.

Police were called to the 9000 block of Dallas Drive about 9:30 p.m. over reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, they located a male being held down by several witnesses.

The man was taken into custody, and officers then discovered the body of a deceased male who had succumbed to undisclosed injuries.

The death is considered suspicious, Sgt. Darren Michels said in a press release. 

The investigation is now being led by the Kamloops Serious Crime Section, in partnership with the BC Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). 

