Beware of tax time scams

The public is being warned to keep an eye out for scam artists posing as Canada Revenue officials.

“Tax time is almost upon us and now is the opportune time to talk to all family members about potential scams. Young or old, everyone needs to be educated about fraudsters,” stated Cpl. Jodi Shelkie with the Kamloops RCMP.

Scams can take different forms; some are threatening phone calls where the caller alleges to be with the CRA and demands money for taxes not paid or claiming the victim has committed tax fraud.

The scammer will say that there is a warrant for their arrest and unless money is wired to them or prepaid credit card codes are supplied, the police will be coming to arrest them.

Alternately, scammers pose as CRA employees and advise the citizen that they have a tax refund and then ask for all of their personal information. This information can then be used in identity theft.

“There are also credit card scams,” said Shelkie. “A victim receives a phone call from someone claiming to be with a credit card financial company. The scammer says they can help the person with credit debt by transferring all of their debt unto a new credit card for a one-time fee, often a fee of up to $1,000.”

Shelkie said neither the CRA nor credit card companies will ask for any kind of payment to be wired to them or for prepaid credit cards or gift cards.

“If you suspect that you have been contacted by a scammer, note the phone number on call display and contact the Canadian