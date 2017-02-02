Kamloops joins MMBC

Photo: Kate Bouey

The City of Kamloops is joining the Multi-Material BC program this spring.

In April, Kamloops will begin using MMBC for packaging and printed paper recycling – a partnership expected to generate $1.1 million a year for the city.

“In addition to the increased revenue, MMBC will also cover the costs of hauling and sorting recyclable material, saving the city an additional $800,000 per year," said Glen Farrow, streets and environmental services manager for the city. "This may allow us to expand the curbside program to include organic waste collection in the future.”

The MMBC program will change what is accepted in curbside recycling bins.

Residents will now be able to recycle items not currently accepted curbside, such as empty aerosol cans, pizza boxes, and pet food bags. But they will no longer be able to put glass or plastic bags and film in the bins. However, they can be taken to MMBC depots – the Lorne Street bottle depot and both locations of General Grants Recycling Centre.

“This small change will go a long way for the city,” said Mayor Peter Milobar. “We will happily accept $1.1 million in exchange for taking glass and plastic film out of the curbside program.”

For more information on the MMBC packaging and printed paper recycling program, visit RecyclingInBC.ca.