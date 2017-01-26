Touring res school's past

38417
Law students from Thompson Rivers University will visit a sad chapter in B.C.'s past on Friday as they tour the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The class of 100 first-year TRU students will be joined by university president Alan Shaver as they visit the former residential School. 

The field trip is in response to the federal Truth & Reconciliation Commission’s call to action to teach students about the history and legacy of residential schools in Canada.

Students will tour the Secwepemc Heritage Mueum, school dorm, and school chapel on Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band lands.

Provincial Judge Len Marchand will speak to the group on the TRC report and its recommendations.

From the 1880s until the latter part of the 20th century, First Nations children were taken from their homes and placed in the boarding schools.

"Two primary objectives of the residential school system were to remove and isolate children from the influence of their homes, families, traditions and cultures, and to assimilate them into the dominant culture. These objectives were based on the assumption aboriginal cultures and spiritual beliefs were inferior and unequal. Indeed, some sought, as it was infamously said, 'to kill the Indian in the child.' Today, we recognize that this policy of assimilation was wrong, has caused great harm, and has no place in our country," former prime minister Stephen Harper said in an official apology issued in 2008.

