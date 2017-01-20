37392
37932

Kamloops  

No jail for cocaine cop

- | Story: 186584

A former Mountie from the Kamloops detachment will not be serving any jail time after pleading guilty to buying cocaine on three separate occasions.

Randi Love was handed a conditional discharge after she was initially charged with three counts of trafficking.

Forty-one-year-old Love was placed on 12 months probation and will have to serve 50 hours of community service within the first five months.

She pleaded guilty last week to a single count of possession, telling a judge she knows she made a mistake but that she'd faced significant hurdles over the last five years.

The Crown was seeking a suspended sentence but the judge sided with the defence request for a conditional discharge.

That means she will not have a criminal record if she complies with the judge's order.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


36509
Real Estate
2911947
#109 539 Yates
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$297,000
more details
38325


37780


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Olive
Olive Kamloops SPCA >


38033


Russell Westbrook forgets to dribble

Russell Westbrook forgets to dribble

Must Watch
It took the ref a good bit to remember what that foul was called… had to dust off the traveling page in the rule book.
paul_mccartney_files_lawsuit_against_sony_for_beatles_song_rights.jpg
Paul McCartney files lawsuit against Sony for Beatles song rights
Music
Paul McCartney is suing label executives at Sony/ATV to regain...
Mario went down the wrong pipe
Mario went down the wrong pipe
Must Watch
With the help of some clever mods, this gamer plunged the Mario...
TheTango-FridayFails-0106201776
Friday Fails – January 20, 2017
Galleries
Mostly poor decisions coupled with a little bit of bad luck make...
TheTango-FridayFails-0106201795
Friday Fails – January 20, 2017 (2)
Galleries
According to the dog, this is all the cats fault. In fact, this...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35762
36358