No jail for cocaine cop

A former Mountie from the Kamloops detachment will not be serving any jail time after pleading guilty to buying cocaine on three separate occasions.

Randi Love was handed a conditional discharge after she was initially charged with three counts of trafficking.

Forty-one-year-old Love was placed on 12 months probation and will have to serve 50 hours of community service within the first five months.

She pleaded guilty last week to a single count of possession, telling a judge she knows she made a mistake but that she'd faced significant hurdles over the last five years.

The Crown was seeking a suspended sentence but the judge sided with the defence request for a conditional discharge.

That means she will not have a criminal record if she complies with the judge's order.