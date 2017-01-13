Stop leads to drug raids

37392
A traffic stop in Kamloops Friday morning led to two raids on properties believed to be involved in the drug trade.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team was brought in to execute a search warrant at Heavy Metal Gym on Briar Avenue. "Distraction devices" or flash bombs were used to create loud noises as the police entered the business.  

A second search warrant was executed at a residence in the Sahali neighbourhood.

Both are believed to be linked to organized crime.

The raids followed a traffic stop in which a male was arrested for possession and trafficking of illicit drugs.  

Police did not reveal the type or quantity of drugs involved.

“No shots were fired by police or anyone else during this incident, and no one was injured,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jody Neuls said in a press release.

Three people were questioned and released at the scene of the business raid, one male was arrested and two others are detained pending police investigation. 

RCMP say the incident continues to unfold, and officers are still on scene, gathering evidence. 

