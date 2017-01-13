37392

Kamloops  

Drunk driver hits cop

A drunk driver picked the wrong car to hit.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, an RCMP cruiser was T-boned by a small car leaving an alley onto 5th Avenue in Kamloops.

It struck the cruiser without stopping, hitting it by the driver's door and with enough force to push the police car off the road and onto the sidewalk.

The crash happened near St. Paul Street. 

Roads were icy at the time, but the driver, a 20-year-old Kamloops woman, appeared to have been drinking, says Staff Sgt. Edward Preto.

She was taken to the Kamloops police detachment for a breathalyzer test, which she failed. 

The driver was released on a promise to appear in Kamloops Provincial Court on Feb. 2 on charges of driving over 0.08 blood-alcohol level.  

Damage to the police car was significant, and it is not longer driveable. 

There were no injuries in the collision.

