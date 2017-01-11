37392
Error delays pool reno

A mix up in construction material has left swimmers high and dry in a Kamloops neighbourhood.

Construction at Westsyde Pool has been paused after the discovery incorrect building materials were delivered and partially installed by the general contractor.

The contractor will have to remove the existing panels and replace them with new panels that meet the required specifications.

The materials are part of the roof deck and, if not replaced, will reduce the durability of the building.

“We are acting on this as quickly as possible, but unfortunately, a delay in the re-opening of the centre is unavoidable at this point,” said Darren Crundwell, capital projects manager. “Our primary concern is to ensure the quality of the materials is not compromised. Our expectations of the long-term performance of this structure are very high, so we need to ensure it is built correctly from the start.”

As this error is not the responsibility of the city, the panels will be replaced at no additional expense to the city.

The length of the project delay will not be known until the panels are sourced.

