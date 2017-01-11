37392

Kamloops  

Car fire closes highway

A driver suffered minor injuries when his car went up in flames in Kamloops overnight.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene near the Peterson Creek Bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway just before midnight.

The small, white car was fully engulfed in flames in the westbound lanes.

The highway was closed in both directions while firefighters doused the fire.

Ambulance paramedics treated the lone male driver, who was taken to Royal Inland Hospital.

It's unclear at this point what caused the fire, Sgt Darren Michels said in a press release.  

Any witnesses are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.  

