Kamloops  

Van driver hits wheelchair

Kamloops RCMP would like to talk to the driver of a van who ran into a person on a motorized wheelchair.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie said RCMP received a report on Jan. 5 just before 3 p.m. that a motorized wheelchair had been hit by a silver van behind Thrift City in the 300 block of Seymour Street.

“The driver of the wheelchair did not receive any injuries, but there was damage to the scooter,” said Shelkie. “The driver of the van got out and spoke to the driver of the scooter, but left before sharing his name or vehicle insurance information”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

