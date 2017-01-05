Deadly fight investigated

Photo: Google Street View

Kamloops RCMP continue their investigation into the death of a 42-year-old male in a street fight on Dec. 30.

In the early morning hours, police were called to the scene of a fight near the 400 block of Tranquille Road.

Police and paramedics found Sean Dunn unconscious on the ground.

Treatment was administered, but Dunn died at the scene.

An investigation into the death is now being led by the Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit.

The incident apparently stemmed from an argument at a local pub, Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a press release.