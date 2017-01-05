Photo: Contributed

Talk about having a merry Christmas.

A Barriere man had a million reasons to smile after winning the guaranteed $1-million prize on the Dec. 24 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I noticed I had all the numbers, but had to check it at least 10 times because I couldn’t believe it,” said Kelvin Fadear.

Fadear says bringing home a $1-million cheque is a fantastic way to kick off the new year, and he looks forward to sharing the win with his family.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “My children were all surprised when I told them I won the lottery, especially on the Christmas Eve draw,”

The winning ticket was purchased at Knights Inn in Barriere.