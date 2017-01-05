37392
36358

Kamloops  

A million reasons to smile

- | Story: 185199

Talk about having a merry Christmas.

A Barriere man had a million reasons to smile after winning the guaranteed $1-million prize on the Dec. 24 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I noticed I had all the numbers, but had to check it at least 10 times because I couldn’t believe it,” said Kelvin Fadear.

Fadear says bringing home a $1-million cheque is a fantastic way to kick off the new year, and he looks forward to sharing the win with his family.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “My children were all surprised when I told them I won the lottery, especially on the Christmas Eve draw,”

The winning ticket was purchased at Knights Inn in Barriere.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


36509
Real Estate
2915563
23-3225 Shannon Lake Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$169,900
more details


38083


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Bubba
Bubba Kamloops SPCA >




Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone

Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone

Must Watch
What a badass. Didn’t even take the cigarette out of his mouth.
nicki_minaj_confirms_split_from_meek_mill.jpg
Nicki Minaj confirms split from Meek Mill
Music
Nicki Minaj has confirmed her split from rapper boyfriend Meek...
Polar bear cubs see the world for the first time
Polar bear cubs see the world for the first time
Must Watch
This sincerely warms our cockles, which we thought were forever...
thetango-bestofseven-0104201768
Best of Seven – Yoga Pants
Galleries
You just can’t argue with the power of yoga pants. Vote for...
Calling in “sick” to places you don’t work
Calling in “sick” to places you don’t work
Must Watch
This actually made me nervous hearing him absolutely destroying...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34253