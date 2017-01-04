37392

Kamloops  

Thieves target tires

A rash of tire thefts in the Kamloops area has prompted a warning from police.

The warning follows a recent rash of tire thefts from pickup trucks.

According to RCMP, there have been eight reports of thefts of tires from vehicles since the beginning of December.

In four of those cases, all four tires were taken, and the trucks were left on blocks.

Thieves have mainly been targeting Ford trucks, however, in one instance, a GMC was hit.

These thefts have occurred in various neighbourhoods of Kamloops.

In an effort to thwart these attacks, police recommend the following:

  • Always park in a garage if you have one.
  • Install a car alarm that includes sensors that attach to the wheels.
  • Park in an area with a lot of traffic and lighting to deter thieves.
  • Turn your wheels when parking. This makes the wheels harder to remove because they get stuck in the wheel well.
  • Use wheel locks on each wheel. The locks fit on each wheel and make the lug nuts extremely difficult to remove without a key.

“Thieves will strike where there’s opportunity,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“Follow these preventive measures and don’t make it easy for them to remove the tires from your vehicle.”

