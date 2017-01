Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Kamloops RCMP is looking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Tiana McKenzie, 21, has not been seen by family or friends since Dec. 24.

She is described as:

First Nations 5’6” tall

Slim build

Long Dark hair

Anyone with information on McKenzie's whereabouts is asked to cal Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.