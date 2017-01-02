Shot fired at home

Photo: RCMP

A home on the Tk’emlups Indian Reserve was shot at overnight.

Kamloops RCMP were called to a residence on Kamloopa Road about 4 a.m. for a report a gunshot.

A single shot was heard, and when police arrived, they found a bullet lodged into the side of the residence, Sgt. Darren Michels said in a press release.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, and RCMP are attempting to locate the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)