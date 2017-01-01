Cops nab runaway driver

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops RCMP put the brakes on a driver who fled the scene of an accident Dec. 31.

Staff Sgt. Edward Preto said police located the driver of the black Hyundia Sonata that had fled on foot from the scene of the accident with a black Ford pick up at Summit Drive and McGill Road.

The 59-year-old male was arrested and later released on an appearance notice to attend Kamloops Provincial Court.

“Kamloops RCMP will be recommending charges of prohibited driving and other motor vehicle act charges. The Sonata was not insured and had a stolen licence plate on it at the time of the accident,” said Preto.