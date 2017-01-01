37392

Kamloops  

Cops nab runaway driver

- | Story: 184898

Kamloops RCMP put the brakes on a driver who fled the scene of an accident Dec. 31.

Staff Sgt. Edward Preto said police located the driver of the black Hyundia Sonata that had fled on foot from the scene of the accident with a black Ford pick up at Summit Drive and McGill Road.

The 59-year-old male was arrested and later released on an appearance notice to attend Kamloops Provincial Court. 

“Kamloops RCMP will be recommending charges of prohibited driving and other motor vehicle act charges.  The Sonata was not insured and had a stolen licence plate on it at the time of the accident,” said Preto.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


38123


36509
Real Estate
2762689
expansive city - lakeviews 98 acres
$1,895,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Jordie
Jordie Kamloops SPCA >




Chess Clock Jenga

Chess Clock Jenga

Must Watch
This ended up being way more exciting than anticipated.
kanye_west_embarks_on_rigorous_exercise_regime_to_aid_mental_health_recovery.jpg
Kanye West ‘embarks on rigorous exercise regime’ to aid mental health recovery
Music
Kanye West has reportedly been hitting the gym up to six times a...
thetango-natgeo-1230201612
The best National Geographic pics of the year
Daily Dose
National Geographic has been showcasing world’s best...
thetango-natgeo-1230201622
The best National Geographic pics of the year (2)
Galleries
These powerful photos take us to places that we’ve never...
GoPro’s best footage of 2016 is a feast for the eyes
GoPro’s best footage of 2016 is a feast for the eyes
Must Watch
GoPro has become the camera of extreme sports, beautiful vistas...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada