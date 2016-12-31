RCMP seek driver

37392
Kamloops RCMP are currently on scene at a two vehicle motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Summit Drive and McGill Road.

The intersection is currently blocked so police are requesting that motorists avoid this area if at all possible.
 
Police are attempting to locate the driver of one of the vehicles who ran from the area.

A police service dog is being utilized to find the man.

He is described as middle-aged and wearing a black ball cap and a black sweater.

He was last seen on Summit Drive.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at (250) 828-3000.
 

